Etihad Airways, Etihad Rail collaborate to enhance UAE air-rail transport integration

ABU DHABI, 16th September, 2026 (WAM) -- ABU DHABI, 15th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Etihad Airways and Etihad Rail, the developer and operator of the UAE’s National Rail Network, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore opportunities to create a seamless air-rail travel experience across the UAE, helping connect visitors and residents more easily to destinations across the country.

The agreement, signed during Arabian Travel Market, brings together two of the UAE’s key transport networks with a shared vision to develop an integrated mobility ecosystem that supports tourism growth, economic diversification and sustainable transport.

Under the MoU, the organisations will explore a range of initiatives designed to simplify travel and strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as a gateway to exploring the wider UAE.

Key areas include studying opportunities to improve connectivity between Zayed International Airport and the Mohammed Bin Zayed City Passenger Station through dedicated shuttle services, enabling smoother transfers between the airport and the national railway network and enhancing multimodal travel integration.

The partnership will also explore the development of integrated air and rail booking experiences, station-based passenger services, creating a more seamless end-to-end travel experience from the point of departure to the final destination.

Arik De, Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer, Etihad Airways, said, “Etihad Airways plays a unique role in bringing millions of visitors to Abu Dhabi each year and our partnership with Etihad Rail reflects a shared ambition to strengthen the emirate’s position as a leading global destination. Through this partnership with Etihad Rail, we will explore new opportunities to link air travel with destinations across the UAE, supporting tourism growth, creating greater convenience for travellers and contributing to Abu Dhabi’s long-term economic development.”

Azza AlSuwaidi, Chief Operating Officer, Etihad Rail, said, “The country continues to develop an integrated national transport system that keeps pace with its comprehensive development journey and supports its future ambitions, recognising that the future of transport lies in the integration of different modes of mobility. Since the launch of passenger rail services earlier this year, Etihad Rail has continued to strengthen the role of the national railway network in connecting cities and regions across the UAE, while providing a smoother mobility experience for residents and visitors. Our partnership with Etihad Airways represents a further step towards strengthening integration between rail and aviation, supporting the growth of the tourism sector, economic diversification and sustainable development across the UAE.”