Minister of State highlights public diplomacy’s role in global dialogue

DUBAI, 16th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Public diplomacy has an increasingly important role in keeping dialogue open and building bridges between nations at a time of global change, Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of State, said at the Arab Media Summit 2026 in Dubai on Tuesday.

Speaking during a session titled “Media and Diplomacy in a Changing World” at the Government Communication Forum, Al Kaabi addressed an audience that included Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice-Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and Chairperson of the Organising Committee of the Arab Media Summit, as well as senior media professionals.

Al Kaabi said the UAE, guided by its leadership’s vision, builds its international relationships on tolerance, openness, respect for different religions and cultures, and shared interests. The country, she said, continues to expand international cooperation and partnerships that contribute to stability and prosperity.

Public diplomacy becomes particularly important when conventional political channels recede, Al Kaabi said, adding that successful diplomacy should build bridges between people, bring viewpoints closer, reduce differences and create new opportunities for understanding and cooperation.

She also welcomed the positive developments in relations with Syria, the country’s new vision, and Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa’s visit to the UAE.

Al Kaabi praised an initiative by Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Mother of the Nation, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, to restore the Umayyad Mosque in Damascus. She said the initiative would help preserve the memory of the Syrian people and safeguard Arab cultural heritage.

Turning to the UAE’s soft power, Al Kaabi said building and strengthening the country’s national narrative required consistency, credibility and coordination across government, supported by wider international partnerships.

She cited the global success of Expo 2020 Dubai and the scale of international participation as an example of the UAE’s ability to bring people and cultures together around a shared vision.

Al Kaabi also warned about the rapid spread of misinformation across digital platforms, saying it needed to be addressed through active engagement, continuous assessment, rapid response and credibility. Young people, she said, have an important role to play by verifying information, challenging misleading content and using their digital platforms to strengthen communication between the UAE and people around the world.

Al Kaabi stressed that openness and stronger international relationships must be accompanied by responsibility and awareness, adding that the security of the country and society is paramount and a priority on which there can be no compromise.