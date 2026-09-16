Latifa bint Mohammed tours Arab Media Summit 2026

DUBAI, 15th September, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), toured the venue of the Arab Media Summit 2026 on Tuesday, where she reviewed the various components of the largest edition in the summit's history, which continues at Dubai World Trade Centre until 17th September.

She was accompanied by Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and Chairperson of the Organising Committee of the Arab Media Summit, and Maryam Al Mulla, Director of the Dubai Press Club, the summit's organiser.

During the tour, H.H. Sheikha Latifa reviewed several events and platforms featured at the summit's 24th edition, which brings together media leaders, content creators, experts and specialists for wide-ranging discussions addressing the rapid transformations shaping the media sector regionally and globally.

She was also briefed on the expanded range of topics and specialised events at this year's edition, covering various aspects of the media and content industry, the rapidly evolving use of technology, artificial intelligence and digital platforms, as well as efforts to nurture young media talent, develop their capabilities and provide opportunities to engage with diverse media expertise and experiences.