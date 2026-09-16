Kalba to host inaugural 'Jashe & Sahnah' Festival on 24-27 September

SHARJAH, 16th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has highlighted the key features of the inaugural Jashe and Sahnah Festival in Kalba, a first-of-its-kind heritage, economic, and community platform designed to connect traditional maritime industries with local enterprises.

Organised in cooperation with Kalba City Municipality, the festival will run from 24 to 27 September in Al Samar neighbourhood located within the Al Ghail Suburb of Kalba, bringing together more than 65 productive families and home-based fishing businesses, six government entities, and six companies operating in fishing supplies and fish production and processing.

Spanning an exhibition area of 4,800 square metres, the festival celebrates the UAE’s rich maritime and culinary heritage, with a focus on the production of Jashe, traditionally sun-dried fish, and Sahnah, a fermented fish condiment. It aims to further strengthen the role of maritime heritage as a driver of economic and tourism activity in Sharjah, while creating greater visibility for traditional products and heritage-based industries.

The announcement was made during a press conference held today, Tuesday, in Kalba, featuring remarks by Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI; Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al Mahmoud, Director of Sharjah Fish Resources Authority; Mohammed Ibrahim Al Jasmi, Director of Projects at Kalba Municipality; and Ali Mohammed Al-Kindi, General Coordinator of the Jashe and Sahnah Festival in Kalba. The event was attended by several officials and representatives of participating entities, companies, and local media outlets.

Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al Awadi said the first Jashe and Sahnah Festival celebrates a key dimension of the UAE’s maritime and food heritage, deeply rooted in the identity, traditions, and livelihoods of east coast communities.

He emphasised that the festival underscores the Sharjah Chamber’s commitment to launching initiatives that not only preserve national identity but also unlock new development and business opportunities for entrepreneurs and project owners.

Al Awadi further noted that hosting the festival in Kalba is consistent with SCCI’s strategy of supporting economic development across Sharjah and capitalising on the city’s distinctive competitive assets, including its strategic coastal location, rich maritime heritage, natural scenery, and active community ecosystem.

For his part, Mohammed Ibrahim Al Jasmi said the Jashe and Sahnah Festival reflects the outcomes of an institutional partnership between Kalba Municipality and the Sharjah Chamber focused on serving the local community and showcasing Kalba’s distinctive heritage and tourism potential.

He added that Kalba Municipality had deployed its full capabilities to prepare the venue to accommodate exhibitors and visitors efficiently, while delivering an engaging experience for community members, families, and domestic and international tourists.

Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al Mahmoud affirmed that Sharjah Fish Resources Authority is keen to actively participate in specialised events that showcase the UAE’s rich maritime heritage and shed light on the fishing profession and traditional methods of preserving and drying local fish as an integral part of the country’s historical food security system.

He noted that the festival supports the fishing community by helping equip younger generations with greater awareness and understanding of sustainable fishing practices and responsible use of marine resources.

Ali Mohammed Al-Kindi, representing the Jashe and Sahnah Festival Organising Committee, outlined the details of the festival’s agenda, accompanying activities, and competitions. He highlighted a diverse programme of educational and awareness initiatives and heritage workshops designed for children and families, complemented by live demonstrations of traditional fishing and fish-drying techniques and the preparation of Sahnah using a “Minhaz”, a traditional stone or wooden mortar and pestle.

The inaugural Jashe and Sahnah Festival features three key competitions, supported by cash prizes, designed to stimulate innovation in traditional products and culinary practices. The first is the Best Sahnah Product Competition, which is open to experienced practitioners and assesses their expertise in preparing, grinding, and blending traditional Sahnah in line with high standards of quality and flavour.

The second is the Best Jashe and Sahnah Dish Competition for Families, enabling families to showcase innovative culinary creations centred on Jashe and Sahnah. The third, the Best Sahnah and Jashe Product Competition for Children, seeks to engage younger generations with their ancestral heritage by encouraging them to take part in creating traditional products under family guidance and supervision.

The festival will provide a development-focused commercial platform for showcasing and selling diverse varieties of Jashe and Sahnah powder, incorporating innovative flavours and ingredients alongside traditional recipes.

Six government entities will participate, including the Sharjah Fish Resources Authority, Sharjah Museums Authority, Sharjah International Marine Sports Club, Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA), Sharjah Institute for Heritage (SIH), and Kalba Cooperative Society for Fishermen.

Additionally, six national fishing-supplies companies and fish-processing facilities will showcase fishing equipment and fish-processing solutions, creating opportunities to exchange expertise and establish economic partnerships between local producers and companies operating in the sector.

The inaugural Jashe and Sahnah Festival is backed by media sponsorship and a comprehensive partnership with Sharqiya Kalba TV, which has developed an extensive programming and field coverage plan to document the festival’s various activities and competitions. The plan includes live interviews with fishermen, craftspeople, and participating local families, showcasing the rich maritime heritage of the UAE’s east coast to audiences and international viewers.