Wall Street finishes lower as oil prices, bond yields weigh on investor sentiment

NEW YORK, 16th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Major U.S. stock market indices closed lower on Tuesday as investors exercised caution, pressured by climbing crude oil prices and surging Treasury yields.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 328.09 points, or 0.63%, to finish at 52,093.11. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped 204.84 points, or 0.78%, ending the session at 25,981.57.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 declined by 34.25 points, or 0.45%, to settle at 7,585.73.

Wall Street's pullback was driven by escalating energy costs and an elevated bond market as market participants braced for the US Federal Reserve's policy meeting amid ongoing economic and inflationary pressures.