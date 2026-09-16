Germany, US strengthen defence collaboration

WASHINGTON, 16th September, 2026 (WAM) -- German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius and US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth signed a declaration of intent on Tuesday to expand bilateral cooperation on armaments projects.

The German Defence Ministry stated that both nations agree that current security challenges demand a robust, closely interconnected, and mutually beneficial transatlantic defence industrial base.

The statement noted that their strong defence industries can and should complement each other more closely in the future production of modern weapon systems, complex components, and ammunition.

The declaration creates a political framework for future initiatives, encompassing the development, licensed production, and maintenance of defence equipment. It also aims to strengthen supply chains, streamline technology transfer regulations, and intensify collaboration in research and development.

Ahead of his meeting with Hegseth, Pistorius pointed to existing bilateral cooperation regarding F-35 stealth fighter jets and the planned manufacturing of Patriot air defense guided missiles in Germany.