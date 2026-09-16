Real Madrid secure hard-fought victory; Arsenal, Liverpool advance in Carabao Cup

MADRID, 16th September, 2026 (WAM) --Real Madrid secured a hard-fought 3-2 away victory against Elche in the sixth round of the Spanish La Liga on Tuesday, lifting their tally to 15 points to sit second in the standings on goal difference behind leaders Barcelona, who still have a match in hand.

Meanwhile, Premier League giants and London rivals advance in Carabao Cup action. Arsenal secured a 4-2 victory away against Ipswich Town, while Liverpool defeated visitors Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 at Anfield to advance to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

Fulham claimed a 3-2 win over West Ham United in a London derby, and Brentford beat Reading 2-1 ahead of their upcoming home fixture against Chelsea. In another third-round tie, Peterborough United advanced past Barnsley 7-6 on penalties following a 3-3 draw.