South Korea approves $2.4 billion acquisition of additional US Seahawk helicopters

SEOUL, 16th September, 2026 (WAM) -- South Korea approved a plan on Tuesday to purchase approximately 20 additional US-made Seahawk helicopters capable of detecting and engaging enemy submarines and surface vessels.

According to Yonhap news agency, the country's defense procurement agency approved the project, valued at 3.24 trillion won ($2.4 billion), to procure the multi-role aircraft manufactured by Lockheed Martin through 2032.

Manufactured by Lockheed Martin, the Seahawk features a top speed of 333 kilometres per hour and is designed for diverse missions, including anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare, as well as search and rescue operations.