OpenAI targets $1.2 trillion valuation in new investor funding round

WASHINGTON, 16th September, 2026 (WAM) -- OpenAI has held talks with major investors about a new capital-raising round that would value the ChatGPT developer at around $1.2 trillion ahead of an initial public offering.

The company closed a funding round in March with $122 billion in committed capital, raising its valuation to $852 billion.

OpenAI Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman previously said the company would not go public in 2026, citing safety concerns related to artificial intelligence.

OpenAI and rival Anthropic are seeking greater regulatory controls on artificial intelligence to ensure the technology is developed in ways that enhance safety, amid concerns over security and misuse.