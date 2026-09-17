Dubai Media launches Al Bayan Centre for Economic and Strategic Studies

DUBAI, 16th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Media has launched the Al Bayan Centre for Economic and Strategic Studies to strengthen data- and knowledge-led analytical media, enhance its ability to interpret the economic landscape and anticipate emerging trends and deliver specialised content that meets the needs of audiences and decision-makers. The initiative reinforces the media’s role as a partner in knowledge creation and supports Dubai’s position as a leading hub for media and content production.

The launch took place during Dubai Media’s participation in Arab Media Summit 2026, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, at Dubai World Trade Centre. The Summit runs until 17 September and brings together leading media figures, intellectuals, academics, content creators and influencers, alongside media sector stakeholders from the UAE and across the Arab world.

The Centre is a specialised research and media platform and a knowledge resource for Dubai Media’s News and Newspapers Unit. It will develop economic and strategic content and provide accurate, reliable data and information that support more in-depth, specialised coverage. Its innovative methodology connects academic research with economic journalism and specialised media, transforming figures and indicators into clear, accessible insights. It will also provide a space for experts, decision-makers, private sector representatives and academics to exchange views and examine the issues and trends shaping the economic landscape.

The Centre will monitor and analyse economic developments at local, regional and global levels and produce specialised studies, reports and forward-looking insights that place data within its economic and strategic context. This will deepen understanding of the trends affecting markets and sectors and strengthen Dubai and the UAE’s presence in global economic discussions.

In this context, Hamed bin Karam, Editor-in-Chief of Al Bayan, said the launch of the Al Bayan Centre for Economic and Strategic Studies reflects Dubai Media’s commitment to developing a specialised media ecosystem grounded in research and analysis, offering deeper perspectives on economic and strategic developments and anticipating future trends and impacts. He said: “The Centre marks a new step in strengthening the media’s role in delivering economic analysis that gives meaning to figures and places indicators in a context that helps audiences understand their significance and supports decision-making.

Through the Centre, we aim to establish a sustainable research platform that produces studies addressing economic and strategic issues and opens the door to fresh perspectives that enrich discussion of the opportunities and trends shaping the future.”

He added: “The Centre also reflects our responsibility to develop a specialised media model that combines research rigour with strong content and provides audiences and decision-makers with trusted knowledge to better understand the economic landscape and its direction. This aligns with the ambitions of Dubai and the UAE and strengthens the media’s role as an active partner in development and in advancing a knowledge- and innovation-based economy.”

Alongside the launch of the Al Bayan Centre for Economic and Strategic Studies, Dubai Media unveiled the “Comprehensive Economic Indicators of the United Arab Emirates” study, the Centre’s inaugural publication. The study is a comprehensive reference tracing the country’s economic and development journey from 1968 to 2024, drawing on a broad range of economic, social, sectoral and environmental indicators. It offers a holistic view of the evolution of the UAE economy and its position within global, Arab and wider regional trends.

The study highlights the transformation of the UAE economy from one primarily reliant on oil resources to a diversified economy ranked among the world’s most competitive. It examines the expansion of economic activity and the growing contribution of non-oil sectors, led by industry, tourism, trade, financial services and transport, as well as technology, the digital economy, renewable energy and innovation.

It also documents the UAE’s broader development journey, including advances in living standards and quality of life, investment in education, healthcare and human capital, women’s participation in economic and public life, openness to global trade and investment and the development of infrastructure and the business environment. Together, these achievements have strengthened the country’s competitiveness and consolidated its position as a global economic and commercial hub.