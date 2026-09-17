SIF 2026 brings 80+ experts to discuss growth strategies

SHARJAH, 17th September, 2026 (WAM) -- More than 80 speakers from around the world will take part in the Sharjah Investment Forum (SIF 2026), with British entrepreneur and investor Simon Squibb and Indian entrepreneur and AI developer Varun Mayya among this year’s speakers. Taking place on October 14–15 at Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre in Sharjah, the forum will bring their practical insights in company-building, investment and technology innovation to Sharjah’s business community.

Organised by the Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah) in collaboration with the UAE Ministry of Investment, the ninth edition will be held under the theme “Building Adaptive Economies.” It will bring together ministers, investors, entrepreneurs, experts and decision-makers to examine the forces reshaping business and investment and explore how companies and economies can adapt and achieve sustainable growth.

Simon Squibb will lead the insight session “Thriving in the Age of Constant Disruption,” exploring how adaptability has become a key driver of business competitiveness and growth. The session reflects a wider shift in how companies view disruption, with 87% of business leaders saying volatility and disruption can create opportunities to build competitive advantage, according to PwC’s 2026 survey.

Squibb brings more than three decades of experience to the session, having built 19 companies, invested in more than 80 startups and developed an audience of more than 22 million followers. He is also pursuing a mission to help 10 million people start businesses of their own. Drawing on this experience, he will discuss how entrepreneurial thinking, agility and experimentation can help companies navigate constant change, reconsider established business models and act on emerging opportunities.

Varun Mayya will present the keynote “The Future is Now: Investing in What Comes Next,” examining how the rapid deployment of artificial intelligence is reshaping the future of business and investment. The scale of this transformation is reflected in the World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report 2025, which found that 86% of employers expect AI and information-processing technologies to transform their businesses by 2030.

Mayya is a tech content creator who has been in the Indian and global startup ecosystem for over a decade. A lifelong tech entrepreneur-turned-content creator, Varun loves experimenting with various technologies and creating videos about his experiences. Varun significantly influences the generative AI and content creation space in India and pioneered AI avatars and several genAI-based content techniques.

Commenting on this year’s speaker line-up, Marwan Saleh Alichla, Coordinator General of the SIF Committee, said: “Rapid shifts in the global economy require investors and business leaders to anticipate change, reassess their business models and move towards new opportunities with agility and speed. This year’s speaker line-up reflects that direction, bringing together international experience in company-building, investment, technology and innovation, and giving the business community access to practical perspectives that can help it keep pace with change and identify new avenues for growth and investment.”

SIF 2026 will bring together global expertise and the business community in the UAE and the wider region, placing major developments in entrepreneurship, technology and investment at the centre of direct dialogue in Sharjah. The forum will open opportunities for new partnerships and growth while reflecting the emirate’s position as a centre for business and ideas with global impact.