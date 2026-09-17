Sharjah Chamber, Zimbabwe discuss expanding trade and investment cooperation in agriculture, mining and tourism

SHARJAH, 17th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) held discussions with the Embassy of Zimbabwe in the UAE on enhancing bilateral economic and trade cooperation and exploring opportunities to expand business engagement between the two markets.

The discussions focused on identifying investment prospects across high-potential sectors, including agriculture, mining, and tourism, and exploring mechanisms to facilitate trade flows between Sharjah and Zimbabwe, thereby creating new pathways for business growth and partnership.

Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI, received Isaac Annanias Moyo, Ambassador of the Republic of Zimbabwe to the UAE, at a meeting held at the Sharjah Chamber’s headquarters. The meeting was attended by Dr. Fatima Khalifa Al Muqarrab, Director of International Relations Department at SCCI, along with several officials from both sides.

During the meeting, both sides discussed ways to support and enhance trade and business connectivity between Sharjah and Zimbabwe, facilitate the movement of investors, travellers, and entrepreneurs, and boost air cargo and tourism flows through efficient and cost-competitive solutions.

The two sides explored opportunities in logistics development and infrastructure, with the Sharjah Chamber highlighting potential projects such as the construction of dry ports. The meeting further highlighted the possibility to leverage the expertise and capabilities of Gulftainer, a leading provider of port management, logistics, and supply-chain services, to support Zimbabwe’s foreign trade and create new channels for commercial cooperation and private-sector partnerships with Sharjah-based businesses.

Al Owais briefed the Zimbabwean Ambassador on SCCI’s initiatives and proposals to develop trade exchange with Zimbabwe’s business and government sectors, while facilitating access to the country’s competitive export products, particularly timber, flowers, and fruits. The initiative would support greater exposure for these products among Sharjah-based businesses and companies and explore opportunities for their importation, distribution, and expansion into local and regional markets.

“The Sharjah Chamber looks forward to translating the meeting’s outcomes into tangible initiatives and commercially viable partnerships that benefit the business communities of both Sharjah and Zimbabwe, particularly across strategic sectors such as agriculture, mining, and tourism,” Al Owais said.

The Zimbabwean Embassy delegation welcomed the opportunity to engage with the Sharjah Chamber and praised its role in supporting businesses and developing international partnerships and cooperation.

The delegation described the Ambassador’s visit as an important first step towards strengthening partnerships with Sharjah’s private sector, highlighting Zimbabwe’s interest in attracting UAE investments and expanding bilateral trade across diverse sectors. They also pointed to Zimbabwe’s abundant natural resources and strong development potential as a foundation for new investment and business opportunities.