Egypt recovers ancient gold mummy mask from Switzerland

CAIRO, 17th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Egypt’s embassy in Switzerland recovered an ancient gold mummy mask from Swiss authorities.

The handover is part of an ongoing campaign by Egyptian diplomatic missions abroad to reclaim antiquities smuggled out of the country, in coordination with host-country authorities.

It builds on years of cooperation between Cairo and Bern on protecting cultural property, as the two governments work to curb the illegal trade in archaeological artefacts and protect Egyptian heritage from exploitation and unlawful trafficking.

Egypt’s Tourism and Antiquities Minister Sherif Fathy said last month that the ministry has recovered more than 1,500 antiquities in recent years and that officials are monitoring international auction houses and the dark web for looted Egyptian pieces