UAE strongly condemns Houthi Group’s attempt to target Makkah al-Mukarramah

ABU DHABI,17th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has condemned in the strongest terms the Houthi group’s attempt to target Makkah al-Mukarramah in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, using a drone.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that the targeting constitutes a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and a threat to its security and stability.

The Ministry reaffirmed the UAE’s solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its support for all measures aimed at safeguarding its security and stability.