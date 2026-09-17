EPA boosts publisher competitiveness and global ties at ADIBF 2026

SHARJAH, 17th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirates Publishers Association (EPA) is participating in the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair 2026, which runs from 13 to 18 September, with a comprehensive professional programme designed to strengthen the UAE publishing sector's competitiveness and equip Emirati publishers with the knowledge, partnerships, tools, and market connections needed to grow locally and internationally.

The Association’s participation brings together a series of initiatives that address key dimensions of the publishing industry, from understanding evolving reader expectations and strengthening Arabic-language content to expanding international networks and exploring developments in educational publishing.

The programme includes a Memorandum of Understanding with Miqyas Al Dhad, a matchmaking meeting between Emirati and international publishers, professional sessions and workshops, and participation in the Reading Retreat 2026.

Rashid Al Kous, Executive Director of the Emirates Publishers Association, said: “The publishing sector is undergoing rapid transformation, reshaping the relationships between publishers, books, readers, and markets. Emirati publishers must therefore move beyond merely responding to change and develop the knowledge, tools, and partnerships that enable them to help shape what comes next.”

“Our participation in the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair reflects this approach. We are focused on turning professional platforms into meaningful opportunities for publishers to exchange expertise, build new relationships, explore markets, and strengthen their businesses. In doing so, we are enhancing their readiness for the future and opening broader horizons for the UAE publishing industry to expand its regional and international presence.”

The Association began its programme with the panel ‘Publishing Today: Bridging the Gap Between What Publishers Produce and What Readers Expect’, held on the Don Quixote stage in collaboration with PublisHer. Founded by EPA Founder and Honorary President Her Highness Sheikha Bodour bin Sultan Al Qasimi, PublisHer is a global organisation dedicated to supporting and empowering women across the book publishing industry.

Through mentorship, strategic dialogue, recognition, and practical tools, it advances women’s leadership, addresses structural barriers, and equips women to thrive as they shape the future of the book publishing industry.

The session featured Ameera BuKadra, President of the EPA Board and Co-founder of Ghaf Publishing; and Reem Madkour, an EPA Member, Founder of Dardasha, and winner of the PublisHer x VISA ‘She’s Next’ Grant 2025. Asma Siddiq Al Mutawa, a PublisHer Advisory Board Member and Founder and Chairperson of Al Multaqa Literary Salon, moderated the panel. The discussion examined the gap between traditional publishing models and evolving reader behaviour and explored how publishers can respond to changing expectations through content development, audience engagement, presentation, and marketing.

On the second day of the Fair, EPA will expand its members’ professional networks through a matchmaking meeting between Emirati and international publishers, organised in collaboration with the Nomad Cultural Foundation. The meeting will offer publishers the opportunity to establish direct connections, exchange expertise, explore potential areas of cooperation, and gain greater insight into diverse publishing markets and professional practices.

The initiative reflects the Association’s broader efforts to open new geographic markets for Emirati publishers and to strengthen the international networks that support rights exchange, partnerships, and business development.

On 15 September, the Association will sign a Memorandum of Understanding with Miqyas Al Dhad to support Arabic-language publishing, improve reading standards, and help publishers develop content tailored to different reading levels.

The signing will be followed by an interactive workshop introducing publishers to Miqyas Al Dhad and featuring live demonstrations of its ‘Text Analyzer’ and ‘Find a Book’ platforms. The session will demonstrate how these tools can assess and classify Arabic content by reading level, helping publishers better understand the suitability of their content for different audiences.





As part of the Fair’s professional programme, Rashid Al Kous will take part in the session ‘Global Educational Publishing’, which will examine global developments and trends shaping the educational publishing sector.

He will also participate in the session ‘Developing the Creative Ecosystem’, organised by the Ministry of Culture, which will explore ways to empower creators and publishers and to strengthen their contribution to fostering a culture of reading.

EPA will also participate in the Reading Retreat 2026, organised by the Ministry of Community Empowerment in coordination with the Ministry of Culture. The retreat will review the UAE’s progress in advancing reading and explore future initiatives to support reading and publishing.

EPA’s participation in the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair reflects an integrated approach to sector development: understanding readers and their evolving expectations, improving the quality and relevance of content, equipping publishers with practical tools and knowledge, and expanding their professional networks and markets.

Through this programme, the Association continues to strengthen the UAE publishing sector's competitiveness and resilience while supporting publishers in developing their businesses and expanding the reach of Emirati books and Arabic content across regional and international markets.