Dubai Electronic Security Centre, Financial Audit Authority sign MoU to enhance cooperation

DUBAI, 17th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai Electronic Security Centre (DESC) and the Financial Audit Authority (FAA) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen institutional integration and exchange specialised expertise and knowledge.

The agreement aims to support the development and efficiency of their respective systems and enhance readiness to address evolving challenges within their areas of responsibility.

The MoU was signed by Abdulrahman Al Hareb, Director-General of FAA, and Yousuf Hamad Al Shaibani, Chief Executive Officer of DESC.

It establishes a framework for cooperation and partnership, enabling both entities to benefit from their accumulated institutional experience through the exchange of technical and professional knowledge in audit, oversight and compliance assessment.

Cooperation will also include sharing best practices and methodologies in planning, implementation and reporting, alongside knowledge transfer and professional capability development.

The two entities will organise joint training programmes and workshops, participate in relevant seminars, conferences and events, and cooperate in developing procedural guidelines, frameworks and models related to audit and oversight.

Al Hareb said the MoU reflects FAA’s commitment to expanding institutional cooperation and exchanging specialised expertise to develop oversight tools and methodologies and enhance the ability to address risks associated with systems, data and the digital environment.

He added that effective oversight depends not only on tools and methodologies but also on integrating expertise, exchanging knowledge and benefiting from specialised capabilities across government entities.

Al Shaibani said the agreement reflects DESC’s commitment to advancing a government approach that keeps pace with rapid developments in the digital environment and strengthens the protection of systems and data in accordance with the highest standards and practices.

He added that cybersecurity is a shared responsibility requiring integrated expertise and teamwork, noting that the partnership will support practical and proactive solutions to protect Dubai’s digital assets and sustain its digital transformation.