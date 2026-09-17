Ajman Real Estate Investment Exhibition records AED226 million in deals

AJMAN, 17th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Ajman Real Estate Investment Exhibition 2026 recorded 344 real estate transactions worth AED226 million on its third day, attracting 6,936 visitors at the Emirates Hospitality Hall.

The figures reflect the momentum of Ajman’s real estate market and the emirate’s growing appeal as an investment destination.

During the third day, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ajman Land and Real Estate Regulation Department, honoured the winners of the Real Estate Classification Programme Awards during a ceremony announcing the results of the programme’s sixth edition.

Sheikh Abdulaziz said the programme supports efforts to advance the real estate sector by improving the performance of property development companies and real estate brokerage offices, while enhancing quality of life in residential communities.

He praised the winners for keeping pace with the rapid growth of Ajman’s real estate market through innovative working methods and integrated services that meet future requirements.

The exhibition, organised by the Ajman Land and Real Estate Regulation Department, also featured interactive competitions and prizes, alongside participation from leading property developers, officials, investors and real estate specialists.

Due to the strong turnout, Sheikh Abdulaziz directed that the exhibition be extended for an additional day. It will continue until Thursday, 17th September, from 10:00 to 20:00.