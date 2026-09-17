WHO reports encouraging signs of progress against Ebola

GENEVA, 17th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO), said on Wednesday that there are encouraging signs of declining Ebola transmission in some of the worst-affected areas of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, with more than 1,700 patients having recovered.

Speaking at a press briefing in Geneva, Dr Tedros said South Kivu had reported no new cases since May, while the outbreak is now largely concentrated in the northeast of the country.

More than 7,200 cases and 3,500 deaths have been reported across seven provinces, he said.

Around 300 cases and 160 deaths were reported in Ituri over the past week, while weekly cases in North Kivu have almost doubled over the past two weeks, from around 100 to more than 200.

Dr Tedros said trials of treatments and post-exposure prophylaxis are accelerating, with vaccine trials expected to begin in the coming weeks.

He stressed that declining transmission in some areas does not mean the outbreak is over, calling for continued response efforts and adequate funding.