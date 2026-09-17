Nepal flood missing toll rises to 6,150

KATHMANDU, 17th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) said on Wednesday that the number of people missing following floods that struck an area along the Nepal-China border in late August had risen to 6,150, nearly 1,000 more than the previous day.

The authority said the number of missing people increased from 5,179 to 6,150 following an update and verification of data.

It added that 1,403 bodies had been recovered, of which 105 had been identified.

The floods and landslides struck areas of northern Nepal, particularly Rasuwa along the border with China, causing significant loss of life and widespread damage to infrastructure.

Authorities continue search and rescue operations and the recovery of victims, while updating and verifying missing-person data received from affected areas.