Canada applies to join UK-led Joint Expeditionary Force

OTTAWA, 17th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Canada has formally applied to join the UK-led Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF), the Office of Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced on Wednesday.

The JEF is a high-readiness military partnership comprising Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and the United Kingdom.

The Canadian Prime Minister’s Office welcomed the UK’s support for Canada’s participation in the initiative as Ottawa seeks to diversify its defence partnerships.