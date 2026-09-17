EU plans social media ban for under-13s

BRUSSELS, 17th September, 2026 (WAM) -- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday that the European Union plans to prevent children under the age of 13 from using social media as part of a gradual approach to strengthening protection against risks associated with digital platforms.

Speaking during her annual State of the Union address to the European Parliament in Strasbourg, von der Leyen said the plan would introduce different levels of protection according to age.

Children aged between 13 and under 15 would be permitted to use only limited-feature “mini accounts” set up and supervised by parents or guardians, with daily use restricted to one hour.

For users aged between 15 and 18, platforms would be required to apply safe-by-design measures.

Von der Leyen said technology companies would also be required to demonstrate that their platforms are safe for children.

The European Commission is due to formally propose the EU Kids Act on Thursday, introducing graduated age-based protections for the use of social media.