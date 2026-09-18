Ajman Real Estate Investment Exhibition records AED699 million in transactions

AJMAN, 18th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The fourth Ajman Real Estate Investment Exhibition 2026 concluded on Thursday, recording 994 real estate transactions worth AED699 million and attracting 15,671 visitors over four days.

The Ajman Land and Real Estate Regulation Department organised the exhibition under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, with the participation of real estate companies and entities, investors, experts and specialists.

Omar bin Omair Al Muhairi, Director-General of the Ajman Land and Real Estate Regulation Department, said the volume of transactions and strong turnout reflected investor confidence in Ajman’s real estate market and the diversity of projects and investment opportunities available in the emirate.

He added that the exhibition provided a direct platform bringing together investors, developers and experts to explore projects and discuss key developments and trends shaping the sector.

Al Muhairi praised the contributions of strategic partners, exhibitors and participating experts, noting that their combined efforts support the development of Ajman’s real estate sector and strengthen its competitiveness and investment appeal.

The fourth edition also featured a specialised programme covering real estate sustainability, technology, innovation, artificial intelligence, real estate technology, investment and real estate crisis management.