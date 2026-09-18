Government of Dubai Media Office, MONIIFY sign agreement to support media talent development, content creation

DUBAI, 17th September, 2026 (WAM) -- In the presence of Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, Director-General of the Government of Dubai Media Office, and President of the Dubai Press Club, the Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO) and MONIIFY, the financial-intelligence media platform built for Gen Zs and Millennials across MENA, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a three-year cooperation framework that will support talent development and content creation through training, knowledge exchange and participation in various initiatives.

The agreement was signed during the Arab Media Summit 2026 by Maryam Al Mulla, Director of the Dubai Press Club, and Albert Shafik, MONIIFY’s Chief Operating Officer.

The agreement comes as new technologies, such as artificial intelligence, and changing audience behaviours continue to reshape how content is created and consumed.

Under the MoU, GDMO and MONIIFY will explore opportunities across workshops, masterclasses and training sessions; knowledge and expertise exchange; participation in relevant programmes and events; and support for media and digital-content creation.

The agreement brings together GDMO’s focus on developing talent and advancing the media sector with MONIIFY’s mission to help Gen Zs and Millennials make smarter decisions, identify the right opportunities, and turn ambition into reality by making financial intelligence clear, relevant and actionable.

By combining GDMO’s commitment to talent and innovation with MONIIFY’s experience in research, educational storytelling, engagement of younger audiences and use of emerging creative tools, the agreement aims to strengthen practical media capabilities, while contributing to Dubai’s ambition to remain a leading regional and global media hub.

Maryam Al Mulla, Director of the Dubai Press Club, highlighted the importance of partnerships that bring together media institutions and specialised expertise to develop a new generation of talent capable of keeping pace with changes across the sector.

She said the collaboration with MONIIFY will provide opportunities for practical learning and skills development in media and digital content creation.

She added that the MoU aligns with the Arab Media Summit 2026’s focus on supporting emerging talent, developing their capabilities, and strengthening their readiness to harness modern technologies and artificial intelligence to create media that is better equipped for the future.

Albert Shafik, MONIIFY’s Chief Operating Officer, said, “We’re pleased to collaborate with the Government of Dubai Media Office through a framework that reflects our shared commitment to developing the next generation of media talent and driving innovation in the sector. We look forward to sharing that experience through practical learning and contributing to Dubai’s ambition to shape a modern, future-ready media sector.”

As part of the agreement, MONIIFY is scheduled to contribute through a series of masterclasses, podcasts, and panel discussions on creating financial content that engages younger audiences during the summit.

The session will cover key elements of MONIIFY’s content approach, including identifying the right audience angle, researching credible information, turning complex subject matter into engaging stories, and using AI and creative production tools to bring content to life.