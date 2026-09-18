Dollar stabilises as oil falls and bond yields decline

NEW YORK, 18th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The US dollar was generally stable, with little change in the Dollar Index, which measures the performance of the US currency against a basket of six major currencies. The index stood at 100.23 points on Thursday, amid falling oil prices and declining bond yields.

The dollar fell against the euro on Thursday, a day after recording its biggest three-month jump following the US Federal Reserve’s interest-rate hike and its indication of further monetary tightening.

The euro rose 0.1% to $1.14755, after falling 0.7% on Wednesday, its biggest decline since June 17.

The British pound edged lower against both the euro and the dollar after the Bank of England kept interest rates unchanged. In the latest trading, the pound fell 0.2% to $1.3354, while the dollar declined 0.2% against the Japanese currency to 156.055 yen.