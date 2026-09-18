European stocks rise, supported by mining sector

LONDON, 18th September, 2026 (WAM) -- European stock markets rose on Thursday as falling oil prices and a halt in the global sell-off in the bond market boosted risk appetite.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.9% to 642.6 points, with most European stock markets posting gains. Shares of metal mining companies climbed 2.1%, leading gains on the index.

Automotive stocks rose 1.7%, supported by gains of around 2% in BMW, Renault, and Volkswagen shares.

The UK FTSE index rose 1.2%, recording its biggest one-day gain in more than two months.