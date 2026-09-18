World Bank Group mobilises record private capital of $112 billion for developing countries, driving job creation

WASHINGTON, 18th September, 2026 (WAM) --The World Bank Group mobilised more private capital in fiscal year 2026 than in any year in its history and issued a record volume of guarantees, delivering on a goal shareholders and clients have pressed for years: putting more private capital to work alongside its own financing and expertise in developing economies.

Private capital mobilisation (PCM) by the World Bank Group has more than tripled over the past four years, rising from $35 billion in FY22 to $112 billion in FY26. Combined with the Group’s own financing, that brought total financing and mobilization in developing economies to well over $200 billion in FY26.

The growth was broad-based. Private capital mobilised to lower-middle-income countries rose from $14 billion in FY22 to $37 billion in FY26—nearly tripling. In upper-middle-income countries, it increased from $12 billion to $50 billion—more than quadrupling. In low-income countries, among the most challenging settings for private capital, private capital mobilised was maintained at about $3 billion. And across Africa, private capital mobilised rose from approximately $9 billion to $22 billion, an increase of nearly 150%.

Job creation is the World Bank Group’s central priority. In developing economies, 1.2 billion young people will reach working age over the next 10 to 15 years, while only around 420 million jobs are projected to be created. The private sector creates nine out of 10 jobs in these economies.