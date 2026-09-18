US stocks close higher, boosted by tech gains

NEW YORK, 18th September, 2026 (WAM) -- US stock indexes closed higher on Thursday, with Wall Street rebounding as falling oil prices, declining US Treasury yields, and strong labour-market data helped markets look past the Federal Reserve’s first interest-rate hike in more than three years.

The three major US stock indexes closed sharply higher, driven by a broad-based rally led by the technology sector, with the Nasdaq posting the biggest gains.

The S&P 500 rose 86.09 points, or 1.14%, to close at 7,637.90 points, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 432.07 points, or 1.66%, to 26,410.50. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also rose 319.73 points, or 0.61%, to 51,774.38.

Gold and silver mining companies, as well as semiconductor companies, were among the standout performers.