OECD, Türkiye’s COP31 Presidency launch Strategic Partnership to accelerate climate action

PARIS, 19th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The OECD and Türkiye's COP31 Presidency announced a Strategic Partnership to help countries turn climate commitments into practical policies that deliver growth, resilience and investment.

As a strategic partner to the COP31 Presidency, the OECD will contribute targeted economic analysis, robust data and policy guidance, and convene high-level global dialogues across priority areas for the Climate Action Agenda. At the centre of economic policymaking in areas such as finance, investment, taxation, trade, innovation and industry, the OECD is uniquely positioned to help countries integrate climate action into broader strategies for economic transformation.

The partnership will support action across key COP31 Action Agenda priorities, including:

Implementation – moving from plans to projects by turning national climate commitments into concrete policies and actions, with a focus on what works at a country level to support growth, competitiveness and resilience.

Clean energy transition and electrification – unlocking finance for clean energy supply, transmission grid expansion and the decarbonisation of industry and other end-use sectors. Reducing investment risks, strengthening market confidence and mobilising private capital in emerging markets and developing economies are priorities.

Green industrialisation – helping countries strengthen investment readiness and mobilise finance for industrial decarbonisation through stronger country-led platforms that scale up investment, including a focus on emerging markets and developing economies.

Zero waste – aligning circular economy and climate goals and helping countries integrate circular economy measures into climate strategies.

Integrated policy approaches – connecting climate action with biodiversity, resilience, ocean and youth to improve policy coherence across sectors, harness the economic benefits of healthy ecosystems and adaptation solutions across regions and cities, and embed climate literacy into education systems worldwide.

Through this Strategic Partnership, the OECD and Türkiye’s COP31 Presidency will work together along with Australia, as President of this year’s negotiations, to accelerate implementation, strengthen international cooperation and unlock practical solutions across the climate agenda. By connecting ambition with action, the partnership will support the delivery of measurable and lasting outcomes from COP31.