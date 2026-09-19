Guterres calls for a comprehensive reset of UN peace operations

NEW YORK, 19th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Addressing the UN Security Council debate on United Nations Peacekeeping Operations, Secretary-General António Guterres argued that peacekeeping must remain a political tool that supports, rather than replaces, political solutions.

He warned that conflicts are becoming more complex, with fewer peace agreements, growing attacks on civilians and peacekeepers, emerging technologies such as drones and AI-driven disinformation, and shrinking resources.

Stressing that “the ground has shifted. Too often, our mandates have not,” he called for a comprehensive reset of UN peace operations.

Guterres outlined five priorities: putting peacemaking first, building stronger partnerships with host States, adapting mandates to current realities, empowering peace operations with adequate resources and technology, and strengthening cooperation with regional organisations.

He emphasised that “we cannot keep peace where there is no peace to keep” and urged Security Council unity in preventing conflicts and supporting political solutions.

Concluding that “peace cannot be imported,” he called for renewed investment in peace, accountability, and collective action to create lasting pathways to peace.