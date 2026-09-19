Olympiacos, Real Madrid reach Euroleague Basketball SuperCup final in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 19th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Olympiacos Piraeus of Greece and Spain’s Real Madrid have advanced to the final of the inaugural Euroleague Basketball SuperCup, which got under way on Friday at Etihad Arena on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

Olympiacos booked their place in the final with a 92-90 victory over Türkiye’s Fenerbahce, while Real Madrid defeated Dubai Basketball 98-95 after overtime in the two semi-final encounters.

The tournament, which brings together some of European basketball’s leading clubs, further highlights Abu Dhabi’s capabilities in hosting major international sporting events and reinforces the emirate’s growing position on the global sports calendar.

Dubai Basketball will face Fenerbahce in the third-place game on Saturday at 18:00 UAE time, before Olympiacos and Real Madrid meet in the final at 21:00 UAE time at Etihad Arena.