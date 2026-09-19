UAE athlete among candidates for Asian Paralympic Committee Athletes’ Committee

KUALA LUMPUR, 19th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Asian Paralympic Committee (AsPC) has announced 10 candidates for five seats on its Athletes’ Committee, including UAE Para cyclist Salama Alkhateri.

The elections will take place during the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Para Games from 18th to 23rd October.

The other candidates are Al-Madhkhoori Zainalubdeen of Iraq, Amimoto Mari of Japan, Ilyasov Siyovush of Tajikistan, Javanmardi Sareh of Iran, Khattab Abdelkarim of Jordan, Mirzayorova Asila of Uzbekistan, Won Yoomin of Korea, Yu Chui Yee of Hong Kong, China, and Zhao Shuai of China.

Majid Rashed, President of the AsPC, stressed the important role played by the Athletes’ Committee in ensuring athletes have an effective voice in decision-making and in conveying their views, experiences and aspirations to the Executive Board.

All accredited athletes competing at the Games are eligible to vote until 23rd October, with the results to be announced on 24th October 2026.

Five members are elected to the Athletes’ Committee at each edition of the Asian Para Games, with the elected members choosing their chair.

The AsPC Executive Board may appoint two additional members after the election to ensure broad representation across countries, sports and impairment groups.