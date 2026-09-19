One in four doctors nearing retirement age as WHO warns of global health workforce gap

GENEVA, 19th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The World Health OrganiSation has warned of a growing global shortage of health workers, reporting that nearly one in four doctors across 122 countries is aged 55 or older and faces retirement within the next decade.

In an official release, the organisation stated that the global health workforce shortage could reach 11.1 million workers by 2030, with 67 countries projected to experience severe staffing deficits that threaten existing healthcare standards.

High-income nations will experience the heaviest impact, where roughly one in three doctors is expected to retire over the next ten years. The organisation cautioned that this shortfall risks driving an increased reliance on recruiting medical talent from lower-income nations, potentially destabilising health systems in developing regions.

"Ageing is the hidden health workforce crisis that requires urgent attention. It is creating a double pressure on health systems, primarily in high-income countries," emphasised Dr Khassoum Diallo, Acting Unit Head of Health Workforce Policies and Data at the WHO Academy.