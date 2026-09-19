Wall Street ends mixed; Dow falls 0.18%

NEW YORK, 19th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Wall Street's major US stock indexes ended Friday's session mixed.

The S&P 500 rose 12.74 points, or 0.17 percent, to close at 7,650.50, while the Nasdaq Composite gained around 0.4 percent to 26,522.54.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, meanwhile, fell 95.40 points, or 0.18 percent, to close at 51,682.64.

The mixed close came as elevated US Treasury yields and oil prices kept inflation concerns in focus, with the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield reaching around 5 percent.