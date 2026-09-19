Ajman Chamber promotes emirate’s products at WorldFood Moscow 2026

MOSCOW, 19th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Ajman Chamber has concluded its participation in WorldFood Moscow 2026, held in the Russian capital from 15th to 18th September, where it promoted products manufactured in the emirate and explored opportunities to expand their presence in international markets.

Several Ajman-based food companies participated under the Chamber’s umbrella, including Perfect Foodstuff Factory, Al Rawda Foodstuff Factory, Bon Crêpe Chocolate Factory, The Love of Dates Factory, Al Madina Foodstuff Factory, Hot and Fresh Foodstuff Factory and Big Mart Hypermarket.

Their participation reflected the diversity of Ajman’s food and beverage sector and the ability of local companies to access international markets.

Jamila Al Nuaimi, Director of the Member Relations and Support Department at Ajman Chamber, said the Chamber’s delegation held a series of meetings with participating entities and delegations from several countries during the exhibition.

The meetings introduced products manufactured in Ajman, explored opportunities to enter new markets and discussed potential areas of cooperation and commercial partnership. The delegation also highlighted the advantages and facilitation measures offered by Ajman to support business growth and investment.

Mohammed Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to the Russian Federation, received the Ajman Chamber delegation and was briefed on the efforts of the Chamber and participating factories to strengthen the international presence of Ajman products and support their expansion into overseas markets.