Guggenheim Abu Dhabi launches ticket sales ahead of 11 December opening

ABU DHABI, 19th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Guggenheim Abu Dhabi has launched ticket sales ahead of its opening to the public on 11th December 2026, with tickets now available through its official website.

General admission costs AED70, while visitors under 18, students in the UAE, and citizens and residents aged 60 and above will receive complimentary admission. Reduced rates will also be available for eligible groups.

Through its collection, commissions, exhibitions and public programmes, Guggenheim Abu Dhabi will offer new perspectives on modern and contemporary art and provide audiences with new ways to engage with the art of the present.

Designed by the late Frank Gehry, winner of the Pritzker Architecture Prize, the museum’s architecture forms an integral part of the visitor experience.

Located in Saadiyat Cultural District, the museum features 28 interior galleries connected by a central atrium, alongside extensive outdoor exhibition spaces surrounded by 10 sculptural cones.