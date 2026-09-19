Sharjah concludes participation at Arabian Travel Market 2026

SHARJAH, 19th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA) concludes its participation yesterday at Arabian Travel Market 2026, following four days of engagement with industry partners, travel and tourism professionals, media representatives and decision makers from markets around the world.

The “Visit Sharjah” pavilion served as an interactive platform to showcase the emirate’s diverse tourism offerings across Sharjah City, the Central Region and the East Coast, as well as the year-round cultural, heritage, nature, family and adventure experiences it offers.

The participation saw the unveiling of the new design of the “Visit Sharjah” pavilion during a press conference held on the third day of the exhibition, alongside partnerships and initiatives supporting sector development and enhancing the visitor experience. The conference also included the announcement of a partnership with Kalimat Group to launch new visitor guides. This participation underscores Sharjah’s commitment to strengthening its presence in international markets and building high-quality partnerships that contribute to the sustainable growth of the tourism sector and reinforce the emirate’s position as a global destination for culture, nature and sustainability.

The Sharjah pavilion’s participation was marked by strong media and audience engagement through a range of media activities and initiatives organised by SCTDA throughout the exhibition. These included a live radio studio broadcast from the pavilion, featuring a number of interviews and discussions, as well as interactive tourism competitions via text messaging that enhanced audience engagement with the destination and its tourism offering.

The pavilion also welcomed several senior officials and prominent tourism-sector decision-makers from across the UAE, notably Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, and Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, Director-General for Tourism at DCT Abu Dhabi, alongside a number of officials and representatives from government, tourism and other institutions. They were briefed on the latest developments in Sharjah’s tourism sector, as well as the high-quality projects and experiences the emirate offers its visitors.

The pavilion hosted an interactive discussion session organised by the Shurooq Youth Council, titled “From Places to Experiences” The session brought together a group of employees from the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) and highlighted its integrated vision for developing destinations and transforming them into comprehensive tourism, cultural and leisure experiences. It also explored the pillars that enhance destination appeal and deliver high-quality experiences that meet visitors’ expectations.