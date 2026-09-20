Barcelona extend LaLiga lead; Lazio win, Roma held in Serie A

SEVILLE, 20th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Barcelona strengthened their grip on top spot in LaLiga with a 3-1 away victory over Sevilla on Saturday, while Lazio moved level with the Serie A leaders after beating Venezia 2-0.

Barcelona’s win opened up a six-point advantage over second-placed Real Madrid, who face Atletico Madrid on Sunday.

Elsewhere in LaLiga, Osasuna drew 1-1 with Rayo Vallecano, Athletic Bilbao were held to a goalless draw by Alaves, while Celta Vigo recorded their first win of the season with a 5-0 victory over Racing Santander.

In Italy, Lazio defeated hosts Venezia 2-0 in Matchweek 5 to move onto 13 points, while Venezia suffered their fifth consecutive defeat and remain bottom without a point.

Roma and Inter Milan drew 2-2 in another Serie A fixture, leaving both sides unbeaten on 13 points, with Roma ahead on goal difference.