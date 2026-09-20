Italian Pavilion to showcase 45 companies at WETEX 2026 in Dubai

DUBAI, 20th September, 2026 (WAM) -- For more than 15 years, the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) and Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) have built an enduring partnership, creating a powerful bridge between Italian innovation and Middle East opportunity. At WETEX 2026, organised by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) from 20th to 22nd October in Dubai, the Italian Pavilion will bring together 45 Italian companies and innovative start-ups across more than 500 sqm, presenting the strength of Made in Italy across water and wastewater, environmental technologies, electrical systems, solar and renewable energy, sustainability and innovation.

The WETEX 2026 floor plan places the Italian Pavilion within the Water, Wastewater, Waste Treatment & Environment sector, reinforcing Italy's strong presence among WETEX's international pavilions.

Organised by ICE – Italian Trade Agency, the Italian Government agency supporting the internationalisation of Italian companies and promoting investment in Italy, the Pavilion is designed to go beyond exhibition to business creation. WETEX provides Italian SMEs, established industry leaders and emerging start-ups with a strategic B2G and B2B gateway to engage with UAE government utilities and municipalities, major sponsors, developers, EPC contractors, consultants and key regional decision-makers. The objective is clear: Showcase Italian Excellence. Connect with Decision-Makers. Build Partnerships. Win Opportunities. Grow in the Middle East.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA and Founder and Chairman of WETEX, said, “The UAE and Italy share a strong strategic partnership founded on a common vision to advance innovation and sustainability, and accelerate the transition towards a more competitive and resilient green economy. We are proud of the continued participation of Italian companies at WETEX and the advanced engineering expertise and technologies they bring across the fields of water, clean and renewable energy, environmental technologies and the circular economy.”

Lorenzo Fanara, Ambassador of Italy to the UAE, said, “Italy and the United Arab Emirates share a strong partnership built on mutual trust, close economic ties and a common commitment to sustainable development. Italy’s participation in WETEX 2026 reaffirms our commitment to deepening bilateral cooperation and creating new opportunities in the green technology and clean energy sectors.”

Valerio Soldani, Italian Trade Commissioner at the ITA Dubai Office, said, “WETEX remains an important platform for Italian companies seeking to consolidate their presence in the UAE and develop new commercial and industrial opportunities. Italy is committed to maintaining and further strengthening its role as one of the UAE’s key business partners in innovation, sustainability and advanced technologies.”

In 2025, Italian exports to the UAE across the water, environmental technologies, energy and electrical equipment sectors reached EUR 1.25 billion, confirming the relevance of Italian technologies and solutions in this strategic market, distinguished by their quality, reliability and technological content. In the first five months of 2026, exports in these sectors amounted to EUR 402.4 million. While this represents a 15.83% decrease compared with the corresponding period in 2025, it reflects the current market context, and the Italian market share remains steady on its usual level.

The presence of more than 600 Italian companies established in the UAE further confirms Italian businesses’ continued confidence in the market and their ability to respond to its evolving needs. In this context, ITA has increased its promotional investments in the UAE market, recognising the country’s strategic role as a business bridge to the wider region and a gateway to local and regional markets. Through this commitment, ITA supports Italian companies in developing new partnerships and long-term opportunities.