1 Billion Acts of Kindness drives Ghana village development, sets global benchmark

DUBAI, 20th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The 1 Billion Acts of Kindness campaign, launched with support from the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) and the Varkey Foundation, and through a strategic partnership between the 1 Billion Followers Summit and Beast Industries, the global entertainment company founded by Jimmy Donaldson (aka MrBeast), during the Summit’s 4th edition in January 2026, announced a key milestone in its efforts to drive sustainable transformation in a village in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

The campaign has established a comprehensive holistic development and empowerment framework for the village’s community, built upon five core pillars to strengthen community development: clean water, education, food, health, and economic opportunity.

This accomplishment sets an inspiring benchmark for leveraging the power of content creation and digital media to serve pressing developmental and humanitarian causes. The campaign has successfully led the largest global social movement to create a tangible difference across communities.

Alia Al Hammadi, Vice Chairperson of the UAE Government Media Office and CEO of the 1 Billion Followers Summit, stated, "Completing the comprehensive development framework in the Eastern Region of Ghana embodies the 1 Billion Followers Summit’s vision to drive the positive impact of the content industry and digital media, transforming this impact into an engine of development that addresses humanitarian causes and changes the reality of communities. Through this milestone, the 1 Billion Acts of Kindness campaign has established a global model of how content creation can transform lives."

Al Hammadi added, "The campaign's success, in collaboration with MrBeast and with support from MBRGI and the Varkey Foundation, sends a message of hope from the UAE to the world, one that inspires collective development action that instills a culture of generosity and builds a better future for communities everywhere.”

Sunny Varkey, Founder of the Varkey Foundation, said, “Education is the greatest gift we can give – it transforms lives, families and entire communities. What has been achieved through 1 Billion Acts of Kindness in Eastern Ghana shows what is possible when we bring together education, healthcare and nutrition to remove the barriers that prevent children from learning and give them the opportunity to build a better future. By combining the work of charitable organisations with the extraordinary reach of purpose-driven content creators, we can inspire millions more people to become changemakers in their own communities and create positive change around the world.”

Leveraging his digital platforms which record over 62 billion annual views and reach more than 1.1billion followers, MrBeast spearheaded a global movement in collaboration with 20 international content creators selected during the fourth edition of the 1 Billion Followers Summit. Together, they helped transform a village from a local resource-limited community into an inspiring global model for localised, sustainable change.

The campaign addressed daily essential needs by constructing and renovating classrooms spanning (from kindergarten through junior high school), building new teacher housing to ensure educational continuity, installing clean water systems, latrines and handwashing stations, as well as launching school meal programmes to curb hunger-related absenteeism. The campaign focused on raising community awareness to reshape perceptions around child labour and education. The village's development framework reached completion with the opening of a Health Clinic in the village, which serves as the cornerstone for sustaining this development transformation.

Donaldson affirmed that the achievements in Ghana demonstrate the power of digital content to transform lives for the better. He noted that creating a holistic living environment, one that gives local children and their families hope and the opportunity for a brighter future, offers an inspiring example for content creators and the entire world.

Donaldson stated, “When we traveled to the village with 20 international creators and saw the harsh realities the community faced living without healthcare or clean water, we all knew we had to turn this village into a model for radical change. By using our platforms to create positive impact and change lives there, we hope to inspire millions across the world to become changemakers in their own communities.”

Located in Ghana’s Eastern Region, this village is home to more than 1,062 residents. It is a rural community reliant entirely on cocoa farming, and has previously suffered from low living standards, with average household incomes hovering between just $100 and $120. It lacked basic sanitation facilities, clean water and essential educational and healthcare infrastructure.

This harsh reality drove child labour rates in the area up to almost 40%. Student absenteeism among 4th to 9th graders surged during the cocoa harvest season, driven by extreme poverty and children dropping out of school to work on farms. Additionally, residents had to travel up to one hour by motorbike to access basic medical care.

In under a year of dedicated development work, the village transformed from a resource-limited community into an inspiring model of strategic collaboration. This accomplishment was brought to life through a partnership between the 1 Billion Followers Summit and MrBeast’s Beast Industries, with support from MBRGI and the Varkey Foundation. On the ground, 20 international creators chosen for their positive social impact delivered exceptional efforts, working alongside MrBeast and field teams on construction projects, equipping school and health facilities, and bringing electricity and clean water to the village.

Developmental achievements in the village spanned education, infrastructure, water, sanitation and healthcare.

In education, efforts included constructing and renovating classrooms (from kindergarten through middle school), equipping teacher housing to support staff stability and introducing school meal programmes to reduce hunger-related absenteeism.

To improve water access and public health, clean water systems, handwashing stations and sanitary toilets were installed to curb the spread of waterborne diseases.

In healthcare, the opening of the new clinic transformed medical care from a gruelling, costly journey into an immediate, localised service. This facility ensures the early detection of common illnesses such as malaria and respiratory infections, reduces maternal and infant mortality rates during and after childbirth and eases the financial burden on families by allowing parents to remain productive without disruption.

MrBeast and his field team of creators are working to turn this accomplishment into an inspiring, widely shared global model. The story of this village’s transformation will be showcased through exclusive behind-the-scenes videos. This includes a featured video documenting the clinic's creation across four key stages: from the initial harsh realities and medical challenges faced without electricity or equipment, through the surprise gift to local medical staff, to the collaborative construction efforts with content creators, culminating in the grand opening and treatment of the clinic's first 100 patients on day one.

This production leverages MrBeast’s vast digital distribution network and the collective influence of 3,000 creators across 180 countries. Together, they are driving a global movement that demonstrates the power of purposeful content to effect real social and developmental change.