Sultan bin Ahmed concludes humanitarian visit to Indonesia

YOGYAKARTA, Indonesian, 20th September, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Humanitarian Envoy of The Big Heart Foundation, has concluded his visit to charitable projects in the Republic of Indonesia, as part of The Big Heart Foundation’s strategic drive to expand its network of humanitarian and development partnerships in South and Southeast Asia.

H.H. Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi visited a coffee farm in Central Java supported by NAMA Women Advancement Establishment (NAMA), where he met several women participating in the programme. He learned about efforts aimed at equipping around 2,800 women with the skills and knowledge needed to enhance their participation in the coffee farming sector, and observed the coffee-picking and quality-assessment process.

H.H. Sultan bin Ahmed sampled varieties of coffee grown on the farm and learned about the methods used to roast, grind and prepare them in different forms. He also listened to the women working at the farm explain training programmes designed to support women’s livelihoods, strengthen their economic resilience, enable them to access more sustainable sources of income, and provide them with training in advanced and sustainable agricultural practices, financial literacy, entrepreneurship, market access and leadership opportunities.

He learned about the support provided by NAMA to the programme, which reflects its approach of working with local partners who have an in-depth understanding of the needs of the communities they serve. This ensures that women’s empowerment initiatives are grounded in local realities and contribute to building skills, opportunities and capabilities that can generate a sustainable, long-term impact. NAMA also seeks to enhance women’s participation in economic and community life, empowering them to contribute more to the development of their families and communities.

H.H. Sultan bin Ahmed was briefed on the challenges women face in entering the coffee sector and advancing along its value chain, as well as the role of training, improved agricultural practices, financial inclusion and enhanced market access in creating more sustainable livelihood opportunities. This, in turn, has a broader impact on their families and the farming communities to which they belong. The Big Heart Foundation also seeks to strengthen its support for coffee farms through future expansion plans, such as establishing integrated processing facilities that would help double the incomes of women working on coffee farms.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi concluded his series of visits in Indonesia in Gunung Kidul village, where he visited the “Home for a Home” initiative launched by Arada in partnership with The Big Heart Foundation. Habitat for Humanity Indonesia is implementing the programme on the ground. His Highness met several beneficiary families to learn about the impact of providing safe housing, water and basic infrastructure on improving their living conditions and enhancing their stability.

He toured several homes handed over to beneficiary families and learned about the suitable living environments they provide, contributing to family stability and ensuring the means for a dignified life. The homes also support families in improving their living and economic conditions, helping them build a more sustainable future and strengthening their ability to become self-reliant and achieve greater long-term stability.

Representatives of Habitat for Humanity Indonesia gave a visual presentation on the organisation’s work and its approach to addressing housing as part of a broader context, as well as its plans to build 250 new homes in Gunung Kidul village. The plans also include adapting 50 homes to meet the needs of people with disabilities. The project will serve more than 3,700 people in the village, with the necessary infrastructure provided to supply homes with clean water, alongside activities aimed at strengthening the capabilities of the local community.

The Big Heart Foundation continues to mobilise humanitarian efforts and expand its support for refugees and people in need around the world by reaching communities directly, understanding their priorities, and building partnerships based on field knowledge and local expertise. Since its establishment, the foundation has supported more than 6 million beneficiaries in more than 37 countries through sustainable humanitarian and development projects and initiatives worth more than AED350 million. These have covered key sectors including education, healthcare, improving living conditions, emergency response, security and protection, strengthening the ability of the most vulnerable groups to build a more stable and sustainable future.