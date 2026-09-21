RAK Crown Prince receives CEO & Chairman of UKM Group

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 20th September, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, today received Nikita Mazepin, CEO and Chairman of UKM Group, at Nad Al Habbi Majlis.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed investment opportunities across a number of sectors of mutual interest and reviewed key global economic trends.

They also discussed the role of modern technology and digital innovation in supporting economic growth and enhancing the efficiency of vital sectors and their ability to keep pace with rapid transformations in local and global markets.