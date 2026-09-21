China successfully launches nine satellites into space

JIUQUAN, 20th September, 2026 (WAM) -- China successfully launched nine satellites into space on Sunday from the Dongfeng commercial space innovation pilot zone in northwest China.

The satellites were carried by a Lijian-1 Y18 carrier rocket and entered their planned orbits. They will mainly be used for space environment monitoring, disaster prevention and mitigation, and scientific experiments.

The launch marked the 17th flight mission conducted by the Lijian carrier rocket series, developed by commercial spaceflight company CAS Space.

The Lijian series has so far successfully sent one spacecraft and 121 satellites into space, with a total payload mass in orbit exceeding 21 tonnes.

According to CAS Space, the launch schedule for the Lijian-1 carrier rocket has been set through the second half of 2027.