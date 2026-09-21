Abdullah bin Zayed leads UAE delegation at 81st Session of UN General Assembly in New York

NEW YORK, 21st September, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, will lead the United Arab Emirates delegation at the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA81) in New York from 22nd to 28th September 2026.

Throughout High-Level Week, the UAE delegation will engage with Member States, UN officials, and international partners to advance solutions to global challenges, reinforce international peace and security, and strengthen a multilateral system that is better equipped to respond effectively.

Following nearly seven months of regional conflict, the UAE’s participation at UNGA81 reflects its steadfast commitment to effective diplomacy, upholding its principles, and maintaining open channels of communication.

In light of the heightened geopolitical tensions and regional challenges, the UAE continues to consolidate its position as a trusted partner in supporting security and stability. The UAE's commitment to dialogue and de-escalation has never wavered, and its strategic autonomy – the capacity to keep its economy growing, its community safe, and its decisions guided by its national interest – has been maintained.

As the international community seeks to restore trust in multilateral institutions, the UAE brings to New York a clear and consistent record reflecting its unwavering approach aimed at advancing peace through sustained diplomacy, humanitarian leadership, and a conviction that dialogue is the only path to lasting stability.

The UAE's priorities for UNGA81 are guided by three strategic objectives: advancing conflict resolution, consolidating global stability, and fostering the values of tolerance and peaceful coexistence; supporting UN reforms for greater efficiency and effectiveness, including through the responsible use of artificial intelligence (AI); and championing climate action and sustainable water solutions.

On this occasion, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed the UAE's support for the UN80 Initiative and for the shared efforts to build a more effective, efficient, and responsive United Nations capable of delivering on its core mandates.

H.H. said, "At a time when our region and the wider world face unprecedented challenges to peace, security, and stability, the UAE believes that dialogue, respect for international law, and effective multilateral cooperation are more important than ever. UNGA81 provides an opportunity to restore confidence in the role of international law within the UN system, uphold the principles of the Charter of the UN, and advance practical solutions that promote peace, security, and sustainable development.”

During High-Level Week, the UAE delegation will participate in a series of high-level meetings and bilateral engagements to advance the country’s priorities on international peace and security, UN reform, artificial intelligence governance, climate action, sustainable development, and preparations for the 2026 UN Water Conference, which will be co-hosted by the UAE and the Republic of Senegal from 8 to 10 December in Abu Dhabi.

Ambassador Mohamed Abushahab, Permanent Representative of the UAE to the UN, said, “UNGA81 comes at a consequential moment for multilateralism. Recent developments have underscored the urgency of diplomatic efforts, dialogue, and collective action. The UAE will participate in this session to advance a vision based on promoting practical solutions that strengthen dialogue, peace and stability.”

He added, “At a time of growing challenges and divisions within the multilateral system, we need a United Nations that can respond to the challenges before us more effectively. The UAE will continue working with its partners to translate dialogue into concrete steps by supporting efforts to resolve conflicts, strengthening the UN system, harnessing AI responsibly, and advancing climate action and water security.”

The UAE’s participation at High-Level Week is guided by a firm belief that addressing global challenges is a shared responsibility and that sustainable stability depends on effective multilateral cooperation grounded in clear, commonly agreed rules and a shared willingness to act.

The UAE delegation to UNGA81 includes Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President; Abdulrahman bin Mohamed Al Owais, Minister of Federal National Council Affairs; Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and UAE Special Envoy for Climate Change; Dr. Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade; Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of Health and Prevention; Dr. Amna Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment; Omar Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence; Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State; Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State; Lana Nusseibeh, Minister of State; and Saeed Al Hajeri, Minister of State.