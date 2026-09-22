Infantino calls for review of FIFA's decision-making procedures

PARIS, 22nd September, 2026 (WAM) -- Fifa president Gianni Infantino has proposed an external review of how world football's governing body operates, and says he is open to reform.

In a letter sent to members of the Fifa Council and all of its national associations, Infantino said the process would "recommend potential improvements".

He also said ⁠he would propose consultations with confederations, member associations and other stakeholders on strengthening Fifa’s decision-making. The proposals would examine who has ​a say in major initiatives, including the respective roles ‌of the president, bureau, council and ‌congress; and how to improve transparency and accountability.

Before a meeting of the Council next month, Infantino says he is also suggesting a consultation on "how Fifa's decision-making can be further strengthened".

This would include proposals on the role of the president, as well as "practical ways to strengthen transparency, participation and accountability in major strategic initiatives".

Speaking about the FIFA Forward Enterprise, he said:''It remained a proposal, not a decision, and was always subject to ​the necessary approvals of the ​Council and the Member Associations. ⁠It has now been withdrawn and will not proceed."