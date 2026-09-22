UAE sailing team tops overall standings at 2026 Arab Optimist Sailing Championship in Jeddah

JEDDAH, 22nd September, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE modern sailing team topped the overall standings at the 2026 Arab Optimist Sailing Championship, hosted by the Jeddah Sailing Centre on the southern Abhur coast in Saudi Arabia. The championship concluded yesterday (Monday) with the participation of 51 sailors from 13 Arab countries.

The national team won three gold medals and secured two silver medals.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE Sailing and Rowing Federation, congratulated the national team athletes and their technical and administrative staff, commending the efforts made by the Ministry of Sport and the UAE Committee for Sports Talent Care to support the athletes and develop their capabilities.