DCT Abu Dhabi, UAE Wrestling Federation sign five-year partnership with RAF

ABU DHABI, 22nd September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), in cooperation with the UAE Wrestling Federation, has signed a five-year partnership with Real American Freestyle (RAF) to host a series of professional wrestling events in Abu Dhabi.

The partnership will begin on Saturday, 14th November, at Etihad Arena on Yas Island, with Emirati combat sports star Khamzat Chimaev headlining RAF’s first event in the Middle East.

Chimaev’s opponent will be announced in the coming weeks.

The event will also feature international stars including Arman Tsarukyan, Henry Cejudo, Jordan Burroughs, Kyle Snyder and Abdulrashid Sadulaev, with details of their matchups to be announced later.

RAF Abu Dhabi will be the organisation’s third international event during its first year, following its international debut in Tbilisi, Georgia, and a sold-out event in Moscow, Russia.

The long-term agreement strengthens Abu Dhabi’s position within RAF’s expanding international calendar and supports the organisation’s strategy to develop a global professional wrestling platform.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Saeed bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Secretary-General of the UAE Wrestling Federation, said the five-year partnership represents an important step in developing wrestling in the UAE.

He added that bringing leading athletes and international events to Abu Dhabi will strengthen the UAE’s position on the global wrestling stage, inspire future generations of athletes and support the sport’s long-term development.

Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, Director-General for Tourism at DCT Abu Dhabi, said the agreement reflects Abu Dhabi’s approach to developing long-term strategic partnerships and attracting major international sporting events.

He added that RAF will strengthen the emirate’s sporting calendar and provide residents and international visitors with opportunities to watch leading combat sports athletes while supporting the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s events and sports tourism sectors.

Chad Bronstein, CEO and Co-Founder of RAF, said Abu Dhabi’s infrastructure, vision and experience in hosting major international events make it an ideal destination for the organisation’s next stage of international expansion.

Further matchups, ticket details, event-week activities and broadcast information will be announced in the coming weeks.