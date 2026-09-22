European shares rise on technology, banking gains

BRUSSELS, 22nd September, 2026 (WAM) -- European shares closed higher on Monday, supported by gains in banking and technology stocks.

The pan-European STOXX 600 ended 1 percent higher, marking its biggest one-day gain since 2nd July. Most major European bourses also finished in positive territory.

Banking stocks were among the strongest performers, rising 1.7 percent.

The technology sector also gained 1.7 percent as renewed investor interest in artificial intelligence boosted chip-related shares.