European wheat rises as Black Sea export hopes fade

PARIS, 22nd September, 2026 (WAM) -- European wheat prices rose on Monday as hopes for a recovery in Black Sea exports weakened, while optimism ahead of this week's US-China summit also lifted grain futures in Chicago.

December wheat on Paris-based Euronext ended the daytime trading session 0.9 percent higher at €243.75 (US$279.63) per tonne, recovering some ground after declines in the previous two sessions.

Continued disruption to Russian and Ukrainian Black Sea exports supported European prices, while Chicago wheat gained about 2 percent amid renewed optimism over US-China talks.