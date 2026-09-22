US, Italy sign critical minerals cooperation MoU

NEW YORK, 22nd September, 2026 (WAM) -- US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Antonio Tajani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy, signed a memorandum of understanding on critical minerals on Monday.

The agreement was signed following a meeting between Rubio and Tajani on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

US State Department Spokesperson Tommy Pigott said the memorandum establishes a joint working group to advance practical cooperation on critical minerals recycling and recovery.

The two officials also discussed opportunities to strengthen bilateral economic cooperation, including efforts to diversify supply chains and protect strategic industries from what the US State Department described as adversarial acquisitions.

The agreement is also aimed at strengthening cooperation in securing critical mineral supply chains through information and expertise sharing and investment in mining, processing and recycling.