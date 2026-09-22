Two pilots killed in helicopter crash while battling California wildfire

WASHINGTON, 22nd September, 2026 (WAM) -- Two pilots were killed when their helicopter crashed while fighting a wildfire in Yosemite National Park in California, US authorities said on Monday.

The pilots were carrying out water-bucket drops on the Dome Fire when their Super Puma helicopter crashed southeast of Ostrander Lake, according to Connie Lau, a spokesperson for the team managing the firefighting response.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said the Eurocopter AS32 helicopter crashed on Sunday afternoon during firefighting operations with two people on board.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating the cause of the crash, with the NTSB leading the investigation.